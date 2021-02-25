Board meeting gets heated over pool issue

Discussions about the Mosgiel pool lead to a heated exchange between Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board members.

At the latest meeting, Brian Miller, the board representative on the Mosgiel Aquatic Project Team, told the board the current Mosgiel pool would be demolished at the end of the season to make way for the new pool.

Demolishing the pool would allow the new pool to be built faster.

It would also negate any health and safety concerns for members of the community that may potentially arise if the current pool was still in operation during construction.

One swimming season would be lost.

There were alternative pools available such as the Mosgiel West Community Pool and one at Taieri College, Mr Miller said

"We’re not going to be without a pool for that length of time."

Board member Martin Dillon, who was the former board representative for the project, said the original plan was for the pool to stay open while the new one was built.

He questioned why it would close at the end of the season and whether schools were consulted.

"When I was on that committee the principal requirement was guaranteeing that pool would stay open," Mr Dillon said.

School groups from other areas of the city travelled to Mosgiel to use the pool, he said.

The community pool was too shallow and the Taieri College pool was booked out.

"That’s why we’re building a new pool."

The meeting then got heated.

Mr Miller made a remark regarding Mr Dillon, which the latter adamantly denied.

Mr Dillon raised a point of order and demanded Mr Miller withdraw his statement and apologise.

Mr Miller refused.

The men accused each other of calling the other a liar.

Board chairwoman Joy Davis stood up from her chair to demand the men stop fighting.

Mrs Davis ruled in favour of Mr Dillon.

"There will be no further discussion," she said.