Boating safety reminder

As the summer boating season begins, Otago Regional Council harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook is looking for safe boating behaviour all over Otago.

Labour Weekend is traditionally the start of the recreational boating season in New Zealand.

"If you’re pulling your boat out of storage for the first time in a while, take the time to do a thorough check of the vessel and all gear. Prep your boat, safety equipment, check the conditions and know the rules," Mr Rushbrook said.

"For those new to boating, please stop, think, and find out about basic boating safety rules to protect you and your loved ones."

Labour Weekend is part of Safer Boating Week, and also heralds the launch of the harbourmaster’s summer safety campaign.

Safer Boating Week was about raising awareness and ensuring everyone going out on boats was fully prepared if danger should strike, he said.

"No matter if you’re on a power boat, jet ski or kayak, remembering the boating safety code is integral."