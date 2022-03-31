Book explains Neighbourhood Support

Dunedin Public Libraries children’s collection specialist Yvonne Hughes (left) accepts copies of Manaaki Street from Otago Neighbourhood Support regional co-ordinator Joy Davis last Friday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Neighbourhood Support is celebrating community with the launch of children’s book Manaaki Street.

Copies of the book, written by Neighbourhood Support New Zealand chairwoman Louise Grevel and illustrated by Kerin Casey, were distributed to local libraries and primary schools this week.

Otago Neighbourhood Support regional co-ordinator Joy Davis said the national organisation was community led and aimed to bring people and neighbourhoods together to create safe, resilient and connected communities.

It also worked alongside police and other partners to improve safety and prepare communities for emergencies.

The book tells the story of what Neighbourhood Support is all about, by following a child and their mother on a simple walk through their neighbourhood.

Otago Neighbourhood Support received 100 copies of the book and distributed them in Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Books will be distributed in the Outram and Strath Taieri area by Constable Allan Lynch, of Middlemarch.