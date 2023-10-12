Book sale collection

Volunteers with the Regent Theatre 24-Hour Book Sale will be out in the book sale van and truck collecting books across the city on Sunday, October 29. The schedule is:

9am, Countdown Anderson’s Bay Rd, by the BP; 10am, Richardson St, St Clair, by the school; 11am, Main Rd, Green Island; 12 noon, Countdown, Mornington; 1pm, Taieri Rd, opposite Wakari Hospital; 2pm, Fresh Choice, Roslyn; 3pm, The Valley Project, by North East Valley Normal School.