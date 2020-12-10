Book sale a success after difficult year

Volunteers at the Regent Theatre's ‘‘Good As New’’ book and gift sale, (from left) Christine Gibson, Penny Smith, and Wendy Crawford, were happy to welcome bargain hunters to the event on Friday. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The inaugural Regent Theatre "Good As New" book and gift sale has rounded off the year nicely for the theatre.

Book lovers and bargain hunters flocked to the theatre on Friday and Saturday, walking away with broad smiles and bags bulging with treasures, and raising about $30,000 for the theatre to boot.

Book sale co-ordinator Alison Cunningham said the "Good as New" book and gift sale offered nearly new books and toys, CDs and DVDs, which had been donated to the theatre this year.

"We were very pleased with how many people came along and spent their money with us — they got some fantastic bargains," Mrs Cunningham said.

The funds raised through the "Good as New" gift and book sale will go towards the theatre’s running costs, in what has been a difficult year for the arts.