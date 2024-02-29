Boosted eco fund open soon

Applications are soon to open for the Otago Regional Council’s annual Eco Fund, with groups able to apply for grants from March 1 to April 2.

The Eco Fund, which provides funding for community and environmental groups across Otago, has received a 58.4% boost to its available funds, and now offers $900,000.

ORC’s environmental implementation manager Libby Caldwell said the addition of a one-off large-scale fund — targeting projects in the range of $50,000 to $150,000 — reflected that the annual Eco Fund and Incentives Funds had been consistently oversubscribed each year by more than 100% of the funds available.

"We’ve definitely started seeing greater interest in community-led projects around Otago and want to foster more of these partnerships which so positively enhance the environment," Ms Caldwell said.

Last year's funding round included projects to establish a trap library at Taieri Mouth, removal of lupins in the Lindis Pass, riparian planting in South Otago and rabbit fencing at Moeraki and Wānaka. ORC councillor and Eco Fund chairman Alan Somerville said the larger fund this year would mean more projects supported.

"It's a very good plan to contact the council to discuss your project before putting your application in," Cr Somerville said.

The Eco Fund criteria was broad, covering biodiversity, biosecurity, and improving water quality, but the fund could also cover up to 50% of wage costs for project co-ordinators.

Mrs Caldwell said the criteria for the new large-scale biodiversity grants included that the project must address biodiversity outcomes, be in a range of $50,000 to $150,000 and be completed by June, 2025.

Anyone interested in the fund is encouraged to review Eco Fund information on the ORC’s website and to get in touch with the Eco Fund team discuss potential applications by emailing ecofund@orc.govt.nz or phoning 0800 474 082.