Brighton Bowling Club on a roll

    Brighton Bowls Club members celebrate being crowned Club of the Year at the recent Dunedin Bowls awards evening. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    The Brighton Bowling Club has enjoyed its best season yet.

    With growing membership, and competition and individual titles won so far, the club is going from strength to strength.

    Title holders include junior singles winner Mitch Cooke and a successful junior fours team comprising Neil Turner, Peter Lunn, Mike Elkins and Cameron Cook.

    The club is undertaking a large-scale upgrade of grounds and facilities and has grown substantially in membership.

    To top off a great season, it was crowned Club of the Year at the annual Dunedin Bowls awards evening recently.

    Club president Keith McFadyen said club members were very proud of their achievements and ‘‘we believe we are the best little club in New Zealand with the best view in the world”.

    The club is in discussions with a new sponsor and hopes to make an announcement soon in preparation for the new bowls season, which starts in October.

