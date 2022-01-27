Brighton Gala Day

Thousands of people headed to Brighton Domain on Sunday for the annual gala day.

The event, which started an hour before it was announced the country would move into the Red setting in the Government’s traffic light system, could be the last large local public event for some time.

There were a wide range of stallholders, entertainment stages, attractions for children, Helicopters Otago rides and food and drink options.

People had to show their vaccine pass upon entry and scan in.

The Star reporter Jessica Wilson was there.