Thousands enjoyed a trip to the seaside as the 2024 Brighton Gala Day returned on Sunday.

Co-organiser Colin Weatherall said throughout the day more than 10,000 people enjoyed a sunny day by the beach.

He said there was a regular flow of people throughout the day, arriving at different times. This helped reduce potential bottlenecks and allowed a steady stream of people throughout the event.

People giving voluntary donations at the entry raised thousands of dollars for the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club, on par with funds raised in previous years, he said.

"And the only key thing I say is 100% of that goes to direct to the club.

"The gala day itself has no part of that donation."

He was grateful to all who helped ensure it was a well run event, and by Monday the Brighton Domain was all cleared up.