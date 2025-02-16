Buzz building for tattoo expo

Junior tattoo artist Regan Howells (left) relaxes as tattooist Delaney Reuben inks a single colour pop tattoo of the statue of Hera. Photo: Sam Henderson

The ancient craft of skin and ink will be celebrated at a new event coming to the city.

The Dunedin Tattoo Expo, set to take place in April, will be a showcase of the popular art form.

The event has been devised by local tattooist Delaney Reuben, of Redemption Ink.

Mr Reuben has been tattooing for 15 years, including a decade in Australia, and moved to Dunedin two years ago.

When he arrived, he believed the city was poised for a major tattoo event, waiting only for someone to set it in motion.

"It had everything there ready to go, it just needed someone who was willing to light the fuse."

Tattoo artists from around the country will take part in the expo, alongside local talent.

The main floor of the Dunedin Town Hall will host about 45 visiting and resident artists, where attendees can book time to get a tattoo.

The Glenroy Auditorium will feature an artist market, with creatives showcasing paintings, jewellery, prints and sculpture, all centred on street culture.

Mai Barbers will be offering a walk-up barbershop on site.

The event will also present the Dunedin Tattoo Expo Awards, with categories including best tattoo of the day, best multi-day tattoo and best tattoo of the show.

Outside, food trucks will line Harrop St, serving a variety of options for those attending.

New Zealand had an "enormous" tattoo culture, Mr Reuben said.

"Like with the traditional side of things, like the tā moko and all that.

"But we have just got a huge, huge tattoo culture in New Zealand."

Tattooing was a constantly changing art form.

"Over the past 10 years tattoos have just taken off.

"When it comes to different art styles and techniques and equipment, there’s constantly new innovations coming out."

Mr Reuben thanked Inspiring Design Co-founder Ngahuia Crossman, who helped develop digital branding for the event.

He also thanked Dunedin Venues.

"They are just awesome to work with. They are just as excited as I am."

He hoped the expo would become an annual fixture in Dunedin.

"I want it to be like a destination event."

Dunedin Tattoo Expo

April 11-13

Dunedin Town Hall

Visit dunedintattooexpo.com

