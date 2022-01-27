Call for donations of items, money for Tonga

Taieri MP Ingrid Leary is calling for donations to support relief efforts in Tonga, in the wake of devastation caused by a massive underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami.

People can drop off non-essential food items or money at Ms Leary’s South Dunedin office between 7pm and 9pm today , and Monday to Thursday evenings next week.

"Our Pasifika communities are already collecting essential items through their churches and community groups. However, I know that other communities are generously wanting to donate too," she said.

"It’s important that the donations are useful and co-ordinated, with the Tongan community taking the lead."

Ms Leary convened a meeting in her office involving leaders from the Tongan and Samoan communities, including the Samoan Advisory Council, Otago Pacific Trust and First Church.

Together, they are co-ordinating to secure a shipping container from Dunedin which will take barrels of goods addressed to families in Tonga.

"The Samoan community has mobilised to support our local Tongan community, including university students who may need assistance to get supplies to their families back home.

"It has been so uplifting to see the outpouring of aroha and support, especially from our local Pasifika communities for those in Tonga, and also for those Tongans here in New Zealand wanting to help."

It was imperative people stuck to the list of requested items, which at this stage included bottled water, rice, flour, porridge, cereals, tinned meats and milk powder.

Non-food items included toilet paper, masks, torches, soap and washing detergents.

Auckland communities had already filled 25 containers with donated goods and had no "spare" containers to send to Dunedin, Ms Leary said.

The first ship was due to leave Auckland for Nuku’alofa yesterday.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins had been leading the efforts to secure a first shipping container, and she was working with the Tongan and Samoan communities to source more containers, Ms Leary said.

"The devastation is such that it will take multiple efforts and some months for Tonga to get back on its feet, so there will need to be multiple shipments.

"However, we know how resilient Tongans are and how they draw strength from their faith and from the energy and support of their communities globally and especially here in New Zealand."