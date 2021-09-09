Call to take moment for nature

Members of the Hawksbury Lagoon/Matainaka Society gather during a project to restore habitat at the lagoon. PHOTO: EMILY STERK

Coastal Otago communities are being encouraged to take a moment for nature this Conservation Week.

Led by the Department of Conservation, the annual event, which runs from September 4 to 12, is in its 52nd year.

This year’s focus is on taking a moment to benefit nature, while simultaneously taking a moment to benefit your own wellbeing.

“Our personal wellbeing and nature’s wellbeing are interconnected. Our health and wellbeing are strengthened when we connect with nature,” Doc community ranger Emma Salmon said.

“This is even more important during these uncertain times.

‘‘Connecting with nature can be easy — from a short walk in your local park to learning about a taonga species on a rainy day or taking the time to listen and watch the birds in your backyard, anyone can get involved this Conservation Week.”

Ms Salmon said Conservation Week was also a great time to reflect on the everyday heroes and say ‘‘thank you’’ to local conservation champions.

Among them were The Green Hut Track Group, which maintained tracks in the Silver Peaks and Silverstream; the Moturata Taieri Whanau, which planted southern rata on wildlife-rich Moturata Island; the Save the Otago Peninsula Group, which focused on peninsula biodiversity; the Hawksbury Lagoon/Matainaka Society, which restored habitats at the lagoon; and the Quarantine Island/Kamau Taurua community, which cared for the island in partnership with Doc.

To find out more about Conservation Week activities to try, visit www.conservationweek.org.nz

Depending on Covid-19 alert levels, conservation rangers will be at the Otago Pavilion at the Taieri Lifestyle Expo, being held at the Mosgiel A&P Showgrounds on September 18, to talk about supporting conservation on lifestyle blocks.