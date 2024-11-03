Car cruise raises funds for cancer detection dogs

Members of the K9MD team (from left) senior canine trainer Sam Cloynes, with bowel cancer detection dog Hero, and K9MD team leader and head trainer Peter Hanlin receive a donation plaque from Holden Enthusiasts Club of Otago representative Conan Mitchell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local car enthusiasts have come together to drive in remembrance of a motor racing hero and to support an innovative local organisation.

The Holden Enthusiasts Club of Otago recently held its 18th annual Peter Brock Memorial Cruise, which celebrates the life of Australian motor racing driver Peter Brock, who was associated with Holden for 40 years. The event was also a chance to raise funds for a charity.

The event, which ran from Dunedin Ice Stadium to Arc Brewery in Evansdale, involved 92 cars and over 200 people, a record number for the rally. The cars ranged from family cars to hotrods, classics, Holdens, Fords and European brands.

The day raised $1160 for the Dunedin-based organisation, K9 Medical Detection.

Cruise organiser Conan Mitchell said K9MD had been chosen as a worthy recipient.

"Everyone has been touched by cancer in some way," he said.

"K9MD is local, we know they are advancing early cancer detection, and we were more than happy to do our bit in supporting their amazing work."