Care and caution still needed: immunologist

Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu

Changes to vaccine mandates, pass use and QR code scanning announced yesterday are a positive sign that the peak of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is behind us.

But care and caution were still needed for vulnerable communities, a University of Otago immunologist said.

Wellington Pacific office head and immunologist Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said although there were increases of Covid-19 vaccination levels overall across New Zealand, vaccinations within the Maori and Pacific communities were still important.

"We remain in the process of protecting vulnerable communities that include our children, tamariki and tamaiki aged 5-11 years, and getting people boosted to protect them from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus."

There were still vaccination inequities with respect to Maori and Pacific people as well as with children aged 5-11 years.

"Of those affected by the current outbreak in Aotearoa New Zealand, a total of 161,743, 32% (nearly ⅓one-third) were children, tamariki and tamaiki and rangatahi aged 19 years and under, with this group also making up 13% of all hospitalisations."

Of those children aged 5-11, 53.8% of the general population had received their first Covid-19 vaccine dose, and for Maori and Pacific tamariki and tamaiki, vaccination levels for first doses were at 34.6% and 46.8% respectively, she said.

Pacific peoples at present made up 18% of Covid-19 cases and nearly 35% of all admissions to hospital. Of all those eligible for a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, 72.8% of the general population had been given one, and for Maori and Pacific, booster levels were at 58.6% and 59.5% respectively, Dr Sika-Paotonu said.

"The definition for being fully vaccinated ideally should now include a booster shot, and for overseas travellers entering Aotearoa New Zealand who have yet to receive a booster injection, the opportunity to get boosted must be encouraged."

Achieving global vaccine equity with more equal Covid-19 vaccine distribution and availability remained a challenge.

Vaccine inequities would contribute towards the ongoing generation of new Covid-19 variants while unaddressed, she said.

"In the meantime, we still need to do everything we can to slow down the spread of Omicron while our children, tamariki and tamaiki get vaccinated, and for people to get their boosters."