Case numbers rise in South

There were 39 new community cases of Covid-19 in the Southern region yesterday, the Ministry of Health revealed.

The total number of cases in New Zealand was a record 1160.

As at 4pm yesterday, there were no locations of interest listed in Dunedin.

Other regions with cases were Northland (24), Auckland (861), Waikato (73), Bay of Plenty (33), Lakes (5), Hawke’s Bay (15), MidCentral (3), Whanganui (4), Taranaki (9), Tairawhiti (9), Wairarapa (5), Capital and Coast (32), Hutt Valley (20), Nelson Marlborough (15), Canterbury (8), South Canterbury (3) and unknown (2).

There were 56 people in hospital but none in the ICU or HDU. The average age of those in hospital was 65.

The Southern District Health Board advised people to get tested if they had symptoms or were at a location of interest.

Otherwise, they did not need to.

"Due to our district’s geography, transporting swabs to the appropriate laboratory for testing may take some time — please be patient in waiting for your results," the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

KEY FEATURES OF PHASE 2

New Zealand has moved into the second phase of the Government’s three-phase Omicron plan, as community cases increase. Phase 2 is about slowing down the spread and protecting vulnerable communities. The focus changes to those who are at a greater risk of severe illness from Omicron, which is expected to be a smaller percentage of people.

- Isolation periods are reduced — positive cases isolate for 10 days and contacts for seven days.

- Household contacts are managed by contact tracing services and close contacts require a PCR test on day five.

- If there is a "rapid escalation" in cases and pressure on resources, the focus will shift to identifying those most at risk and those needed to keep the country going.

- Digital technology will be used more. Cases will be notified via text message and directed to an online self-investigation tool which will focus on high-risk exposures. Information will be provided via email and phone interviews will still take place if required.

- The main focus of testing and tracing will be to protect critical workers and those most vulnerable to becoming severely unwell.

- There will be more widespread use of the "return-to-work" policy where asymptomatic contacts in critical workforces can return a negative rapid antigen test (Rat) in order to go back to work.

- Symptomatic people and close contacts will still get a PCR test.

- Rats will be integrated into the testing system and will work alongside PCR tests.

Source: covid19.govt.nz