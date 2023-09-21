Celebrating a life well lived

Harriet Moir

Sometimes life just gets in the way. Or in this case, the celebration of a life.

My darling dad and my daughters’ beloved grandfather died completely unexpectedly, sitting in his armchair in the autumn sun on the last day of May.

The usual chaos ensued with friends and family arriving from the UK and Australia and all over New Zealand, the outpouring of food, love and memories, the careful execution of a fitting send off and the push and pull of wading through a totally surreal experience while simultaneously trying to maintain some sense of normality for the children.

My eldest responded to the news by baking bread and biscuits and my youngest is still reeling from her profoundly confusing interaction with the police at our door.

My siblings and I can reflect so fondly on a brilliant childhood and how our parents so selflessly prioritised us children and what a proud and adoring dad and grandfather he has always been. Even proud of his once aspiring opera singer now turned trashy stand-up comedian daughter.

It is not lost on us how much there is to be grateful for.

The list of dad’s attributes is long. He was principled and passionate, honest and open-minded, dedicated, diligent and dutiful, loyal and loving, kind, caring, considerate, clever and curious.

If we have inherited even just a few of these qualities I would consider it a life well lived.

Life wasn’t always easy for dad though. His life is a lesson in resilience, optimism, service to community and the pursuit of happiness and contentment with what you have, what you do for others and how richly you love. He was loved and respected by so many in return.

I’m so proud to have been by his side in his darkest hours just as he has always been through mine.

He was a constant and unconditional comfort for the girls and I.

Our world is different now and the grief is persistent but it is grounded in pure love.