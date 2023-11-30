OAR FM was on hand to capture and share some of the magic from this year’s Dunedin Writers and Readers Festival.

The celebration of writers, readers, books and poetry was held from October 13 to 15.

Programme guests included Witi Ihimaera, Fiona Farrell, Emily Writes, poet laureate Chris Tse, Coco Solid, Liv Sisson and Stacey Morrison, among many local and travelling creatives.

This year marked a deepening commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

For the first time in the festival’s history, Māori curators Angela Wanhalla and Jacinta Ruru, both University of Otago professors, oversaw a dedicated stream of programme events that amplified Māori voices in literature.

Eight festival events were recorded in full, for broadcast and podcast, with the support of Copyright Licensing New Zealand and Dunedin Unesco City of Literature.

Highlights included Te Pūao: The Place Where the River Meets the Sea, which opened the festival at Ōtākou Marae, and the Festival Gala Night celebrating 50 years of Ihimaera’s literary inspiration and influence.

To listen to the podcasts check out the post at www.oar.org.nz

Podcasts are also available from dunedinwritersfestival.co.nz, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts.

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison, OAR FM