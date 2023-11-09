Chance to pay respects

The Dunedin RSA Armistice Day/Remembrance Day service this Saturday will include an opportunity for members of the public to lay wreaths and posies.

The service, which will mark 105 years since the end of World War 1 — at 11am, on November 11, 1918 — will begin at 10.55am on Saturday, at the cenotaph in Queens Gardens.

The service will be led by chaplain Leah Graefe, with the Act of Remembrance by Louisa Chrystal-Lowe, of Bayfield High School. The Ode will be recited in English by Squadron Leader Weir, and in te reo by Prof John Broughton.

The public are asked to arrive by 10.45am.