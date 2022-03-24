Chance to walk beside Taieri

Emma Parks of Mosgiel with sons William Parks (9) (left) and Alex Parks (13) take part in a previous Taieri Lions Club riverbank walk along the Taieri in 2016. Photo: Otago Daily Times files

Taieri Lions Club is giving people the rare chance to walk along the Taieri River on Sunday.

With the permission from landowners, people will be able to take part in the two-to-three-hour walk along the river bank.

The walk will start from the West Taieri Rugby Clubrooms in Outram any time between 9.30am and noon, and finish in Allanton.

Information will be provided on the flood protection scheme and history of the

area.

There is a $10 entry fee — children are free if accompanied by an adult — and proceeds will be given to the Child Mobility Foundation.

People will be required to show their vaccine pass.