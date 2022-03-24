Chance to walk beside Taieri

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
With the permission from landowners, people will be able to take part in the two-to-three-hour walk along the river bank.
The walk will start from the West Taieri Rugby Clubrooms in Outram any time between 9.30am and noon, and finish in Allanton.
Information will be provided on the flood protection scheme and history of the
area.
There is a $10 entry fee — children are free if accompanied by an adult — and proceeds will be given to the Child Mobility Foundation.
People will be required to show their vaccine pass.