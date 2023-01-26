Chances to share culture

The Year of the Rabbit will bring new opportunities for the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association to share their culture with the wider community.

The association will play a key role in Saturday’s celebration of Chinese New Year, focused around Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden. Through drumming, a fan dance and boat dance, members will keep alive traditional expressions of their culture.

Association president Weidu Xu said the glamourous fan dance would be very special, with members practising hard over the past two months to improve their dance moves.

Celebrations will continue on Sunday, when the Otago Southland Chinese Association will meet at the historic Lawrence Chinese Camp.

Activities welcoming in the new year will be combined with the launch of resources to support teaching New Zealand Chinese history in schools.

The Dunedin Senior Chinese Association’s radio show and podcast on OAR FM moves to a monthly slot this year and will focus on promoting public events, including a dumpling making workshop to be held on February 8.

Dunedin Chinese Culture Show airs on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 8.30pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz

By Jeff Harford

Community Liaison

OAR FM