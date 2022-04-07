Thursday, 7 April 2022

Changes designed to help struggling Kiwis

    1. The Star

    Since coming into Government, Labour has worked hard to support low and middle-income Kiwis.

    Now, we’re taking the next step, with a suite of changes coming into force from April 1 that will see a large majority of Dunedin families better off.

    This equates to more than 30,000 Dunedin residents directly benefiting from the changes, more than 25% of the city’s population.

    The rising cost of living, driven by global inflation and the war in Ukraine, is making things tough for many right now — including members of our community here in Dunedin.

    There’s no easy fix, but we’re delivering a range of measures to help ease the pressure.

    The April 1 changes are part of this work, giving Kiwi families, caregivers, pensioners and students — among others — a significant income boost.

    Our improvements to Working for Families alone will see around 60% of all families — more than 300,000 households — better off by an average of $20 per week.

    Families will also benefit from increases to initiatives such as the family tax credit and Best Start, which helps parents with the cost of a newborn.

    On top of that, our changes to Childcare Assistance income thresholds will benefit around 1000 families.

    However, it’s not just families who will see a boost to their incomes.

    Both the student allowance and Student Loan Living Costs increase by $25 this week, while main benefits increase by up to $35 a week.

    Thanks to our minimum-wage boost, which kicks in from April 1, full-time minimum-wage workers will earn an extra $48 a week.

    Seniors also benefit from this week’s changes.

    Single people on Superannuation will get an income boost of $52 a fortnight, while couples will receive $80 extra.

    In addition, from May 1, the Winter Energy Payment will kick in again, to assist more than a million people — seniors, veterans and those on a benefit — with heating bills through the colder months.

    Something much needed in the slightly cooler south.

    We’re committed to securing a recovery from Covid that leaves no-one behind — and the work we’re doing to support households with the cost of living is just one way we’re making that a reality.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter