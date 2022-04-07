Changes designed to help struggling Kiwis

Since coming into Government, Labour has worked hard to support low and middle-income Kiwis.

Now, we’re taking the next step, with a suite of changes coming into force from April 1 that will see a large majority of Dunedin families better off.

This equates to more than 30,000 Dunedin residents directly benefiting from the changes, more than 25% of the city’s population.

The rising cost of living, driven by global inflation and the war in Ukraine, is making things tough for many right now — including members of our community here in Dunedin.

There’s no easy fix, but we’re delivering a range of measures to help ease the pressure.

The April 1 changes are part of this work, giving Kiwi families, caregivers, pensioners and students — among others — a significant income boost.

Our improvements to Working for Families alone will see around 60% of all families — more than 300,000 households — better off by an average of $20 per week.

Families will also benefit from increases to initiatives such as the family tax credit and Best Start, which helps parents with the cost of a newborn.

On top of that, our changes to Childcare Assistance income thresholds will benefit around 1000 families.

However, it’s not just families who will see a boost to their incomes.

Both the student allowance and Student Loan Living Costs increase by $25 this week, while main benefits increase by up to $35 a week.

Thanks to our minimum-wage boost, which kicks in from April 1, full-time minimum-wage workers will earn an extra $48 a week.

Seniors also benefit from this week’s changes.

Single people on Superannuation will get an income boost of $52 a fortnight, while couples will receive $80 extra.

In addition, from May 1, the Winter Energy Payment will kick in again, to assist more than a million people — seniors, veterans and those on a benefit — with heating bills through the colder months.

Something much needed in the slightly cooler south.

We’re committed to securing a recovery from Covid that leaves no-one behind — and the work we’re doing to support households with the cost of living is just one way we’re making that a reality.