Changes to rally rules

Changes have been made to the Otago Classic Rally regulations that will take effect for the 2024 rally, from April 13-14 next year.

Although relatively minor, the changes have been made to tidy up some inconsistencies in the previous regulations, as well as allowing some minor freedoms for certain vehicles.

Otago Rally committee member Tony Johnston said the changes were an evolution, rather than a revolution.

"The overall eligibility has not changed, with the Classic Rally still for cars built prior to 1987, and still for two-wheel drive cars," he said.

The rally had a separate category for 4WD classic rally cars. Cars could now use 6-speed gearboxes, but a ban on sequential gearboxes still applied.

There has also been changes around the clarity of variable valve timing, and around the 16-valve and 20-valve 4AGE heads.

The new Classic Rally regulations for the Otago Rally can be accessed at otagorally.com