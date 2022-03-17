Charity bowls competition raises $2000

The Dunedin Masonic Charity Bowls competition raised more than $2000 for Riding for the Disabled and Friends of the Children in Hospital.

Twenty teams, mostly from the Dunedin area, took part in the competition earlier this month.

Club secretary Don Barkman said everyone involved enjoyed themselves and they were pleased to raise some funds.

"The weather was perfect with bright sun and no wind."

St Kilda Bowling Club greenkeeper Neil McDonald had the greens in great order, he said.