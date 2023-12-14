Charity cruise successful

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A very successful Otago Community Hospice Charity Cruise on November 19 enabled organiser Ken Schumacher (right) to hand over a cheque for $8500 to Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green.

Mr Schumacher said the donation included about $400 worth of biscuits for all the volunteers in the regional Hospice shops.

He said there was a great turnout of cars and people on the day as well as live music, face painting and great food from the Green Island Lions Club.

Mr Schumacher said he was looking forward to an even "bigger and better" event next year.