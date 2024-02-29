Chevy ‘beautiful to drive’

Stephen Norgate’s 1957 Chevrolet Belair is a cheerful red classic. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

Bold and beautiful with fins for days and a red-hot colour scheme, Stephen Norgate's 1957 Chevrolet Belair is just one of many awe-inspiring American models that will be seen at this years’ Great USA Day.

His car is a two-door post model, meaning there is a structural post between the front and rear windows.

Mr Norgate acquired the vehicle from a carpenter in Geraldine about two years ago.

Beneath the bonnet is a 350 Chevy engine coupled with a turbo transmission.

A V88888 Licence plate is a nod to Mr Norgate’s Chinese partner as well as a play on the car’s V8 engine.

A tune-up by St Kilda Automotive’s Tony Crowther helped smooth out the Belair’s driving dynamics, ensuring it glides along the roads with elegance and poise.

The red colour scheme continues inside, and some updates including a modern stereo adds to the personal comfort while driving.

Mr Norgate said the number plate of V88888 was a reference to his girlfriend’s Chinese heritage, where the number 8 was viewed as a lucky number.

"The more 8’s you’ve got, the more valuable they are."

The car attracted plenty of attention when he took it out for a drive.

"I like driving around, yeah.

"It's a nice car to drive."

Mr Norgate joined Stateside Streeters Inc, organisers of the Great USA Day, when he bought the Belair.

The 1957 Chevrolet Belair is a study in muscular American motoring design.

"It’s a very good club ... they do a lot of charity events and runs.

"They are quite a friendly bunch, too."

As the owner of South Dunedin store Happy Coins, work keeps Mr Norgate busy most days, but he enjoys taking the Chevy for a drive on peaceful Sunday outings, during which the Belair often attracts a lot of positive comments from the public.

"It is beautiful to drive."

The Great USA Day starts on Friday, March 1, with a street cruise before displays and activities take place at Hancock Park on Saturday, March 2 from 10am to 3pm.

