Chevy ‘beautiful to drive’

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
His car is a two-door post model, meaning there is a structural post between the front and rear windows.
Mr Norgate acquired the vehicle from a carpenter in Geraldine about two years ago.
Beneath the bonnet is a 350 Chevy engine coupled with a turbo transmission.
The red colour scheme continues inside, and some updates including a modern stereo adds to the personal comfort while driving.
Mr Norgate said the number plate of V88888 was a reference to his girlfriend’s Chinese heritage, where the number 8 was viewed as a lucky number.
"The more 8’s you’ve got, the more valuable they are."
"I like driving around, yeah.
"It's a nice car to drive."
Mr Norgate joined Stateside Streeters Inc, organisers of the Great USA Day, when he bought the Belair.
"They are quite a friendly bunch, too."
As the owner of South Dunedin store Happy Coins, work keeps Mr Norgate busy most days, but he enjoys taking the Chevy for a drive on peaceful Sunday outings, during which the Belair often attracts a lot of positive comments from the public.
"It is beautiful to drive."
The Great USA Day starts on Friday, March 1, with a street cruise before displays and activities take place at Hancock Park on Saturday, March 2 from 10am to 3pm.