Christmas Day exercise

FILE PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

People young and old will once again be encouraged to don something festive and start Christmas Day with a walk or run, as this photo from 2020 shows.

Dunedin Parkrun event director Tania Hollis said people wanting to take part in the 5km run in the Dunedin Botanic Garden were encouraged to dress "Christmassy" and be ready for a 7.50am briefing before beginning the run at 8am.

The Christmas Day event will be the 473rd parkrun the group has organised, and the seventh time the Christmas Day parkrun has taken place.

The 5km course is comprised of two laps of the lower garden followed by two laps of the upper garden, starting at the Croque-O-Dile cafe.

A New Year’s Day parkrun is also planned.