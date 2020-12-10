Thursday, 10 December 2020

Christmas tree fundraiser serves multiple purposes

    By Darryl Baser
    1. The Star

    Moana House programme manager Claire Aitken stands beside one of dozens of Christmas trees ready...
    Moana House programme manager Claire Aitken stands beside one of dozens of Christmas trees ready to be sold by the organisation. PHOTO: DARRYL BASER
    Dunedin rehabilitation facility Moana House is brightening up Christmas, one tree at a time.

    The organisation has sold Christmas trees as an annual fundraiser for 32 years.

    Programme manager Claire Aitken said the tree sales were the major fundraising event for Moana House each year.

    "We find a specific project we want it [the funds raised] to go towards," she said.

    Moana House provides therapeutic services for adult male offenders who wish to change their lives for

    the better.

    The annual fundraiser gave men on the programme meaningful occupation and also served a host of other functions, Ms Aitken said.

    "We get rid of wilding pines at the Blue Mountain forest."

    Moana House had expanded significantly in recent years, from one house to several properties halfway up Dunedin's High St.

    Christmas trees are on sale daily outside Moana House until December 21, or when people stop buying trees or the forest closes for the year.

    "We sell out of trees most days," Ms Aitken said.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter