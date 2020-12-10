Christmas tree fundraiser serves multiple purposes

Moana House programme manager Claire Aitken stands beside one of dozens of Christmas trees ready to be sold by the organisation. PHOTO: DARRYL BASER

Dunedin rehabilitation facility Moana House is brightening up Christmas, one tree at a time.

The organisation has sold Christmas trees as an annual fundraiser for 32 years.

Programme manager Claire Aitken said the tree sales were the major fundraising event for Moana House each year.

"We find a specific project we want it [the funds raised] to go towards," she said.

Moana House provides therapeutic services for adult male offenders who wish to change their lives for

the better.

The annual fundraiser gave men on the programme meaningful occupation and also served a host of other functions, Ms Aitken said.

"We get rid of wilding pines at the Blue Mountain forest."

Moana House had expanded significantly in recent years, from one house to several properties halfway up Dunedin's High St.

Christmas trees are on sale daily outside Moana House until December 21, or when people stop buying trees or the forest closes for the year.

"We sell out of trees most days," Ms Aitken said.