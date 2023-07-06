City exceeded expectations as host

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The number of photos taken with the trophy here surpassed all previous stops.
Additionally, it was an honour to welcome Kristine Lilly, a Fifa Football League player who holds the record for the most international games and match minutes played in football history.
Despite the chilly weather this weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Kicky, the Dutch football mascot, who visited our Girls Only leagues at the Logan Park turf.
Having the world’s best players among us presents an incredible opportunity for our young girls to try the sport.
If your daughter is interested in being involved, we have two programmes they might be interested in — Fantails and Kickin’ It. Fantails is designed to develop positive values and skills for girls ages 4 to 12 years old.
Kickin’ It provides a social and fun environment for young women aged between 13 and 19 to play football.
Visit our website for more information: southernfootball.co.nz/girls-womens/fantails.
With only 16 days remaining, we encourage you to attend and embrace the chance to be part of the third-largest sporting event in the world.