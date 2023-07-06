City exceeded expectations as host

Girls Only U13 grade enjoy training with Dutch Football Mascot Kicky. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

We recently had the privilege of hosting the Fifa Women’s World Cup trophy tour in our city, and Dunedin truly exceeded expectations.

The number of photos taken with the trophy here surpassed all previous stops.

Additionally, it was an honour to welcome Kristine Lilly, a Fifa Football League player who holds the record for the most international games and match minutes played in football history.

Over a remarkable span of 23 years, Lilly participated in 354 games with the United States national team, scoring 130 goals and providing 105 assists.

Despite the chilly weather this weekend, we had the pleasure of hosting Kicky, the Dutch football mascot, who visited our Girls Only leagues at the Logan Park turf.

Having the world’s best players among us presents an incredible opportunity for our young girls to try the sport.

If your daughter is interested in being involved, we have two programmes they might be interested in — Fantails and Kickin’ It. Fantails is designed to develop positive values and skills for girls ages 4 to 12 years old.

Kickin’ It provides a social and fun environment for young women aged between 13 and 19 to play football.

Visit our website for more information: southernfootball.co.nz/girls-womens/fantails.

With only 16 days remaining, we encourage you to attend and embrace the chance to be part of the third-largest sporting event in the world.