Classic tale comes to stage

A classic tale comes to life this month, as St Hilda’s Collegiate School presents the musical The Little Mermaid. The show is based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and the Disney Theatrical Productions version of The Little Mermaid and will be staged from next Wednesday to Friday at the Mayfair Theatre, in South Dunedin. Performances at 7pm.

A large and enthusiastic cast have been hard at work preparing to sing, dance and act their way through a high-energy performance of the show, supported by a live orchestra, along with impressive sets, props, costumes and visuals.

The St Hilda’s production is directed by Beth Waite, with musical direction by Kane Welsh and choreography by Zara Anthony-Whigham.