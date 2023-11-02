Cleaned up

More than 67,200 volunteers joined Clean Up Week 2023, New Zealand’s largest anti-litter event, to remove a staggering 652 tonnes of waste across an area equivalent to 5728 rugby fields.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said this year’s effort marked a 35% increase in events compared with last year.

The initiative involved a record 187 schools and nearly 32,000 students.

The annual event aims to mobilise the community against increasing waste and environmental degradation.