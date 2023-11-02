Cleaned up

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
More than 67,200 volunteers joined Clean Up Week 2023, New Zealand’s largest anti-litter event, to remove a staggering 652 tonnes of waste across an area equivalent to 5728 rugby fields.
Keep New Zealand Beautiful chief executive Heather Saunderson said this year’s effort marked a 35% increase in events compared with last year.
The initiative involved a record 187 schools and nearly 32,000 students.
The annual event aims to mobilise the community against increasing waste and environmental degradation.