Cleaning up

Photo: Gillian Vine

A group from the World Mission Society Church of God, in Roslyn, with some of the 11 bags of rubbish they collected recently from John Wilson Dr.

Pastor Enoch Kim said the two-hour collection was a monthly outreach event.

It was supported by Keep Dunedin Beautiful, which supplied bags and tools.

Mr Kim said the church’s young people were encouraged to help, a way of helping them understand environmental issues.