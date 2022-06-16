Climate change will bring more than wet feet

Laura Black

"Change is coming to South Dunedin and North Taieri," writes Methodist Mission Southern director Laura Black.

The inexorable, unstoppable rising of the Pacific Ocean and increasing clashes of the East Australian and Antarctic Circumpolar Currents means that Dunedin is going to be wetter underfoot, generally dryer above but when it rains our chance of flooding will be much higher.

Anywhere that was ‘‘drained’’ or ‘‘reclaimed’’ in the 19th century will be trying to revert.

And without expensive intervention, thousands of Dunedin households will have to move to higher ground in the next 30 years.

So, what happens when whole communities up sticks and shift? Overseas history teaches that too often, the social bonds that make communities get torn apart.

It doesn’t matter so much when we do it a household at a time, Dunedin neighbourhoods are welcoming and supportive of new residents. But that’s just one new household in a street of settled families.

When whole neighbourhoods get uplifted, that’s different.

The UK experience in the 1960s was unbelievably destructive to social cohesion — the network of connections and sense of solidarity and belonging that give us a common life.

No surprise, then, that crime boomed in those new estates; from vandalism to serious assaults. Crime is always lower in communities with high levels of connection.

Think about it like this: if the way we think and feel about our world is shaped by what we see when we get out of bed in the morning, and our whole, new, neighbourhood wakes up and sees people it doesn’t know in unfamiliar surroundings with hard to access support, it’s unlikely that we’re going to care as much about each other.

Dunedin’s response to climate change can’t just be about bricks and mortar, roads and pipes.

It has to be about the people involved.

It has to focus on sustaining and building our social cohesion, or the consequences of climate change will be far more than soggy feet.

