Club community spirit

Photo: supplied

Caversham Harrier and Athletic Club members gather while volunteering at the recent Saturday morning Park Run-Walk at the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Club members assisted in all aspects of the event, including setting up the course and providing marshals, timekeepers and finish line recorders.

Some members also took part in the park run-walk.

Treasurer Sue Kim, a regular park run-walk participant, came up with the idea as a one-off promotion of the club’s winter season opening day.

Club president Ian McDonald said he was pleased with the success of another park run-walk and thanked all volunteers for their efforts to ensure a smoothly organised event.

Perfect weather conditions added to the all-round enjoyment as about 350 people completed the two-lap circuit.

The first finisher was member Leon Miyahara, completing the course in 18min 15sec.