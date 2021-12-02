Club kitchen funding gained

A new kitchen for the Karitane Bowling Club could help encourage community groups to use the clubrooms.

At the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board public forum last week club representative Bob Gibb asked the board for $2000 towards installation of new joinery for the club’s kitchen upgrade.

"Our kitchen is getting pretty worn and looking a bit worse for wear, a bit like many of us members."

The club had more than 60 members and their aim was to encourage older members of the community to play lawn bowls as a pleasant form of exercise and social activity, Mr Gibb said.

An upgrade of the kitchen would make it safer for people to use and could encourage other smaller community groups to use the clubrooms.

"We can cater to up to about 60 people."

The board approved funding of $1000 towards the upgrade.