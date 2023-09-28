Club membership still flourishing 31 years later

Members of Dunedin 60 Plus Club hikers group stand triumphant above Aramoana earlier this year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Thirty-one and going strong!

The 60+ Club is essentially Dunedin born and bred.

Just over 31 years ago a socially-minded group of people got together to form the Dunedin 60+ Club to provide a variety of groups catering to the many varied interests of its members.

The regular monthly meetings with an interesting keynote speaker are part of the key to

its success.

The club’s intention to keep the annual subscription at an affordable level ($10) is also a welcome attraction.

The contribution of volunteers is crucial in the management and co-ordination of the club — they are its most valuable assets.

Varied groups such as walkers, trampers, hikers, cyclists and ramblers cover those who like outdoor activities, while book groups, movie groups, and tavern lunches are for the more sedentary.

The line dancing, entertainers and coffee and culture groups are very popular.

So too is craft and chat where skills are practised and refined.

The Sixty Singers welcome those who are musically inclined.

The club committee has been working hard to establish a new revamped website with a clear easy-to-follow layout and quick navigation to the various groups and contacts.

Also on the horizon is a new constitution formulated in line with changes to the Incorporated Societies Act.

The next monthly general meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 4, with guest speaker Bob Clark, of South Dunedin Community Patrol.

Doors open at 1pm for a 1.30pm start. Entry $2.

We meet in the Blind Low Vision Social Hall, 458 Hillside Rd. All members and intending members are welcome.

For more information , visit www.dunedin60plus.co.nz, or phone Noel on 455-2586 or Len on (027)330-1696.

By Len Leith

Honorary secretary

60+ Club