CoastSnap opportunity to be citizen scientists

The new CoastSnap monitoring point at St Clair is flexible enough for different mobile phones to be used to take a photo and upload to the CoastSnap app. Photo: Supplied

It is so simple anyone can do it.

Taking a moment to capture a photo at the beach could help researchers understand storms and sea level rises.

Mobile phone monitoring points at Lawyers Head and St Clair now allow everybody to become citizen scientists.

The CoastSnap sites consist of a simple cradle in which people place their phones and take a photo using the CoastSnap app.

The photos are automatically uploaded, allowing the DCC and scientists to monitor changes at the coast over time.

The sites are the result of a collaboration between the Dunedin City Council and the University of Otago School of Geography .

University of Otago’s School of Geography Associate Prof Wayne Stephenson said the initiative was a great opportunity for the community to connect with the monitoring and science being undertaken at the coast and to contribute to it themselves.

"CoastSnap sites are now found in over 30 countries and have become very popular for communities to engage in citizen science and monitor how beaches change in response to storms and sea level rise," Prof Stephenson said.

Dunedin City Council infrastructure services and development general manager Simon Drew said the CoastSnap cradles helped ensure all photos collected were from consistent vantage points.

"This consistency will help give us information about how the beach and dunes can erode and recover over time with changing ocean conditions.

‘‘This will in turn help to inform management options for dealing with coastal challenges."