Colour of community

Zaviyar Ahmed, 3, gets his face painted during a Multicultural Mela on Sunday organised by the Pakistan Association of Otago.

President Anam Nawaz said the event at Alhambra Union Hall was a vibrant family-friendly day that attracted a diverse audience from across Dunedin, celebrating both Pakistani culture and the city’s rich multicultural fabric.

Guests enjoyed food stalls representing Pakistani, Palestinian, Afghan and other cuisines, as well as activities like a magic show, jumping castle, henna and face painting. The association also held a formal celebration to mark 78 years of Pakistan independence.

"Both events were very well attended, warmly received, and have created a sense of pride and connection within our community," she said.