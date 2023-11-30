Comedic escapades

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Peter Pan (Penelope Hare) is ready to resist the fearsome schemes of Captain Hook (Calum Beck) in the Globe Theatre's production of Peter Pan.

Billed as ‘a pantomime for all ages', the show promises crocs and crooks, magic and mayhem, with the cast of homegrown talent looking forward to presenting an exciting reworking of the classic tale for all ages.

Peter Pan opens tonight and runs till Sunday, December 10.

It is directed by Zac Henry from a script by Alex Jackson, with music and lyrics by Tobias Devereux and Penelope Hare.

Visit globetheatre.org.nz for tickets.