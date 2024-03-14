Comedy act a dark testimony

Nineties stand-up comedian Emma Lange returns to the stage in the Dunedin Fringe season of An Almighty Yes, a bittersweet new solo comedy about a brain tumour.

The 60-minute show runs from tonight until Saturday, at 6pm in the New Athenaeum Theatre, Octagon.

When doctors diagnosed Lange with a malignant, incurable brain tumour, her humour saved her from dark days and tough times.

From the depths of that experience comes An Almighty Yes, a solo show combining absurdist comedy with honest testimony from a performer returning to the bright lights for the first time in years.

Co-produced by Emmy-nominated composer Jason Smith, An Almighty Yes features music, audience participation and deeply personal storytelling, with a range of outrageous characters.

The joyful result is a cloudburst of fresh air and enlightenment — a theatrical uplift for anyone dealing with big life challenges.