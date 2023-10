Local comedians will come together for a night of fun in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ this Friday night. Photo: supplied

Dubbed Laughter is the Breast Medicine, the comedy night will be held from 7.30pm tomorrow at The Dish, in Stafford St.

All proceeds will go to the foundation.

Hosted by Nicola Brown, the show features Harriet Moir, Kelly Hocking, Molly Force, Maddy Williams, Jenny B and some fresh new funny female talent.

All welcome, suitable for those 18 years and over.