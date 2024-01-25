Committee seeks 1974 Games cohort for reunion

Dick Tayler is jubilant as he wins gold at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

It has been half a century since the "Friendly Games" gripped the imagination of the nation.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee is planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Christchurch 1974 Commonwealth Games by bringing together team members.

From January 24 to February 2, 1974, Queen Elizabeth II Stadium played host to a stunning lineup of international athletes in front of 35,000 spectators.

There were 1276 athletes from around the Commonwealth who took part in athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling, diving, lawn bowls, shooting, swimming, weightlifting and wrestling.

The New Zealand Team won a total of 35 medals comprised of nine gold, eight silver and 18 bronze.

Distance runner Dick Tayler provided an exciting victory for New Zealand on the first day of the games, claiming the gold medal in the 10,000m.

New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Nicki Nicol said the games were an amazing celebration of sport and the Commonwealth.

"The nation united behind our New Zealand athletes who made us extremely proud with their performances.

"The 50 year anniversary is a fantastic chance to reflect back on these Games."

To mark the anniversary the New Zealand Olympic Committee and the local organising committee are hosting a celebratory dinner and reunion function for team members, in Christchurch on Saturday, June 27.

The committee has been trying to seek details of some of New Zealand’s 1974 team members.

It asked the public to email cathleen@olympic.org.nz if they could help find contact details for the following team members:

- Sue Gukilau — athletics

- Lorraine Tong — athletics

- Peter Tracy — athletics

- Fisi Brown — boxing

- William Byrne — boxing

- Ronald Jackson — boxing

- Karen Conway — diving

- James Irvine — shooting

- Bruce Lassen — shooting

- Michael Johnston — swimming

- Suzanne Kennedy — swimming

- Philip Thorogood — swimming

- Peter Brosnan — weightlifting