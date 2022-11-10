Community boards appoint leaders

An aerial of Otago Peninsula. Photo: ODT Files

Dunedin’s six community boards — Mosgiel-Taieri, Saddle Hill, Waikouaiti Coast, West Harbour, Strath Taieri and Otago Peninsula — all held their inaugural meetings last week and voted to appoint leaders for the new triennium.

The results see three boards headed by new chairmen — Andrew Simms (Mosgiel-Taieri), Paul Weir (Saddle Hill) and chairwoman Ange McErlane (West Harbour), while three returned existing chairmen — Alasdair Morrison (Waikouaiti Coast), Paul Pope (Otago Peninsula), and Barry Williams (Strath Taieri).

Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham said it was pleasing to see a combination of new and familiar faces on the city’s community boards.

"Our boards play an important role in advocating for their communities, and I’m confident, from what I’ve seen of the new boards, they are well-placed to do this."