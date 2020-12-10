Community fundraiser

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Volunteers Denise Holmes and Erin Hogan (right) sell tickets in the Rotary Club of Dunedin South’s annual Christmas Trailer Raffle this week.

Rotary Club of Dunedin South members and friends are out and about around Dunedin, selling tickets in their annual Christmas Trailer Raffle in support of Otago Community Hospice.

For the third year, Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin and its suppliers have contributed to more than $11,000 worth of products for the raffle prizes.

Trailer raffle tickets are now being sold seven days a week at Dunedin’s key supermarkets and at Mitre 10 Mega until December 20. The draw will be made on December 21.

The raffle is a significant fundraiser for Hospice and this year organisers are expecting to raise well over $20,000 for the local service.

The money raised will go directly into patient care via Community Care teams, which work throughout Dunedin City and the Otago region.