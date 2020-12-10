Thursday, 10 December 2020

Community fundraiser

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Volunteers Denise Holmes and Erin Hogan (right) sell tickets in the Rotary Club of Dunedin South’s annual Christmas Trailer Raffle this week.

    Rotary Club of Dunedin South members and friends are out and about around Dunedin, selling tickets in their annual Christmas Trailer Raffle in support of Otago Community Hospice.

    For the third year, Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin and its suppliers have contributed to more than $11,000 worth of products for the raffle prizes.

    Trailer raffle tickets are now being sold seven days a week at Dunedin’s key supermarkets and at Mitre 10 Mega until December 20. The draw will be made on December 21.

    The raffle is a significant fundraiser for Hospice and this year organisers are expecting to raise well over $20,000 for the local service.

    The money raised will go directly into patient care via Community Care teams, which work throughout Dunedin City and the Otago region.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter