Competition solid for final

As Dunedin club rugby for 2023 gets closer to the finals, the season looks to finish with some solid competition.

Last weekend, Kaikorai brushed aside Harbour and the competition frontrunners led 34-0 at halftime. The game was effectively over as a contest. Harbour did manage to finish with a flourish and four second-half tries took some ouch out of their humbling 54-28 defeat.

The home side were too slick, too polished, and too far ahead at halftime.

The Grizzlies burst out of the blocks, scoring at a rate of a point a minute against the Eels. Their forward pack dominated up front with strong driving play and they kept the home side on the back foot.

Green Island rediscovered their mojo in the final minutes of the first half for a 19-15 lead at the break.

Second-half lapses proved costly for Green Island as Taieri cemented a semifinals berth with a 36-26 victory at Peter Johnstone Park.

The Dunedin versus Southern Game never reached any great heights because of the high error rate, but the defence of both sides made it a compelling watch.

There was only one try apiece but the boot of Southern fullback Mackenzie Haugh was the difference, both at goal and in general play, Haugh scoring all Southern’s points — effectively winning the game on his own.

Final score Southern 19-Dunedin 10.

This weekend the semifinals of the premier men’s will be played and games are: Taieri versus Southern at Peter Johnstone Park and Kaikorai versus Dunedin at Bishopscourt.

Go to odt.co.nz for live scoreboard and interviews and highlights from this weekend’s semifinals.

The Dunedin club rugby final will be livestreamed on odt.co.nz on Saturday, July 29 and can be viewed on Channel 39 — Southern Television from 9.30pm that night. Repeats on Sunday, July 30, at 6.30pm.

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV

production manager