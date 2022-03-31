Concerning trend of little blue penguins admitted to hospital

A little blue penguin enjoys some extra food and care at Dunedin Wildlife Hospital. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The smallest penguin in the world — and arguably, the cutest — is certainly a regular sight in Otago, but historically the little blue penguin hasn’t been a frequent flyer (pun intended) at the wildlife hospital.

The vet team has a very good sense of the seasonality of certain species turning up with disease or injuries, and some trends have emerged over the past four years.

In March, we expect to admit hoiho and crested penguins with predator wounds, including bites to the feet, flippers and abdomens.

The prevailing theory is these wounds are caused by barracouta and have been occurring more regularly in the past five years or so.

Shark bites are sometimes seen as well.

Previously, the occasional little blue would be admitted to the hospital, generally due to starvation issues, most commonly with fledgling penguins who haven’t quite got the hang of how to thrive.

However, this season is different.

We’re seeing a concerning trend of little blues arriving with very similar predator injuries to hoiho.

We have already admitted more little blues through early March than we did in the entirety of 2021.

Without knowing exactly what kind of predator injuries are being inflicted on other penguin species — and what has changed in the recent past that has triggered this trend — it’s difficult to understand if the same conditions are now occurring for little blues.

Despite what seems like the ubiquity of little penguins in New Zealand, their overall populations are declining, largely due to introduced predators such as stoats and dogs, and being struck by vehicles, caught in set-nets, and losing their habitat due to encroaching developments.

On the Otago coastline, predator control at the Pilots Beach colony at Taiaroa Head, along with some creative interventions like penguin tunnels under the road at Oamaru’s Blue Penguin Colony, have actually led to growing local populations.

It’s possible that there are simply more little penguins around this year, and thus more injuries are being seen.

Climatic conditions are also potentially a factor, with this summer being considered a La Nina weather pattern year.

According to Doc, La Nina brings warmer waters, which means the fish seabirds feed on stay in cooler, deeper waters as surface temperatures rise.

Penguins respond to this by foraging further away and diving deeper to find food.

It is possible that needing to forage in new, deeper places brings penguins into contact with predators they might not otherwise encounter.

While most would consider little blues a common species who are doing well, their status as "declining", coupled with ongoing challenges out at sea and an unusual increase in injuries, is cause for concern.

Getting involved with predator control and keeping dogs and cats away from penguins will help keep this species safe and out of the hospital.