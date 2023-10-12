Concert to honour late jazz great

Dunedin Jazz Club director Bill Martin will play tenor saxophone with the Hanover Hall All Stars, as part of a tribute show for the late saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter, to be held this Saturday. PHOTO: MAX CAO

The life of legendary saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter will be commemorated in the final Dunedin Jazz Club event for this year, Footprints: A Tribute to Wayne Shorter, to be held this Saturday at Hanover Hall.

Club director Bill Martin hascurated two sets to mark the death of Shorter this year, including four big-band arrangements of Shorter tunesby the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra and a selectionof standards performed by a professional ensemble.

Dubbed the Hanover Hall All Stars, the professional band features Martin on tenor saxophone, along with trumpeter Mike Gaches, pianist Jack Ta, double bassist Umar Zakaria and drummer Carl Woodward.

Zakaria is a Tui award-winning double bassist, who is a composer and band leader in his own right.

Having some of Zakaria’s quality alongside Woodward will make it possible for the group to perform difficult standards, such as The Summit and E.S.P, which feature extremely fast tempos.

For young pianist Jack Ta, the concert will be something of a dream come true.

Ta has been attending Dunedin Jazz Club events for the past three years as a high school pupil and has often performed with the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra(DYJO).

On Saturday, Ta will play lead alto saxophone for the DYJO, and also gets to play alongside Zakaria — one of his heroes — for the first time at Hanover Hall.

The show Footprints: A Tribute to Wayne Shorter will be held from 7.30pm on Saturday at Hanover Hall, and will feature the Dunedin Youth Jazz Orchestra and Hanover Hall All Stars.