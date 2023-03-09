Concerto contest finalists chosen

After an excellent weekend of music, three finalists have been selected for the 2023 Dunedin Concerto Competition.

The finalists are Boudewijn Keenan (cello), playing Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations, Elio Oh (violin) playing Sibelius’ Violin Concerto, and Cameron Monteath (piano) playing Poulenc’s Piano Concerto.

The young musicians will each perform a concerto movement, accompanied by both the Dunedin Symphony and Youth Orchestras, in the finalists’ concert on May 27, at Dunedin Town Hall, where prizes will be awarded.

Along with selecting the finalists, adjudicators Richard Mapp, Debbie Rawson and Donald Maurice also awarded category prizes in the preliminary rounds of the competition.

These were: best overall competitor — Skyla Murray (violin), best secondary school competitor — Ayla Biner-McGrath (clarinet), best woodwind player — Melissa Van Der Haegen (oboe), best violin player — Bertil Feng , best cellist — Boudewijn Keenan, best pianist — Alexander Sun, best brass player — Sebastian Hook (trombone).\\



