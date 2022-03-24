Concerts a practice run for singers

Dunedin singer Sarah Hubbard will sing in the first of two ‘‘Road to the Lexus’’ concerts at the Mornington Methodist Church this Sunday. Photo supplied.

Opera Otago is supporting the 11 Dunedin-based entrants in the 2022 Lexus Song Quest by giving them an opportunity to perform their selected repertoire in front of a live audience before the contest begins.

The initiative is called "The Road to the Lexus", with the two Sunday afternoon concerts featuring five singers in the first, and six singers in the second.

This Sunday, Olivia Pike, Sarah Hubbard, Marcus Millad, Erica Paterson and Calla Knudson-Hollobon will perform, accompanied by Andrew Crooks.

On Sunday, April 10, the featured singers are Lillian Gibbs, Rhiannon Cooper, Scott Bezett, Emma McClean and Ingrid Fomison-Nurse, accompanied by Andrew Crooks.

The final singer, Cathy Highton-Sim, will be accompanied by John van Buskirk.

Both Sunday concerts will be held at 3pm at the Mornington Methodist Church. Bookings can be made by phoning 467-6567, online at https://tickets.operaotago.co.nz/ or by cash at the door (no eftpos) — if there are tickets left.

For the first concert, vaccine passes will be required and the audience will be limited to 100, so booking is recommended.