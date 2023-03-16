Connecting girls through sport

Balmacewen Intermediate pupils (from left), Ava Bowman, Neve Napier and Aleija Tuakana (all 12), enjoy the Fern Fever events at Logan Park on Friday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Part of our purpose at Southern Football is to connect and build communities through opportunities and amazing experiences for all.

Some of our recent events, in partnership with various organisations throughout the city, have really showcased these intentions.

Futsal highlights included two national league futsal teams competing well in very trying circumstances, with late nights and early starts, along with over 300 futsal teams competing in weekly competitions.

Two events with New Zealand Football’s Girls and Women’s Month involved 200 girls participating in a mini world cup, followed by 700 girls involved in the Fern Fever, which were both give-it-a-go type events. More events are still to come.

And finally, there were 13 school visits over the past four weeks, which continues our great connection with community.

While each one of these has a focus on football, they also have a much wider outcome of getting people from different walks of life to meet, have fun and experience the beautiful game.

Our partnerships with the DCC, Fifa and our other codes are essential to the joint outcomes we all share, which are keeping people active and connected.

The smiles, laughter, and fun on the faces of all these participants gave us the message that we are on the right track.