Creative Christmas gifts

With the festive season upon us, the pressure to find the perfect gifts can often overshadow the true spirit of Christmas. However, with a little creativity, you can give meaningful and affordable gifts that capture the heart of Kiwi ingenuity.

- DIY delights in a jar

New Zealanders have a great DIY spirit, and what better way to express this than through home-made gifts in jars?

Fill clear glass jars with treats such as home-made biscuits, preserved fruit or customised bath salts for relaxation.

- Keep-in-the-car jar

Create a container filled with essentials such as tissues, hand sanitiser and even emergency snacks.

You can customise the contents for different family members, such as emergency chocolate, toiletry essentials or practical items such as a flashlight or wind-up radio.

- Pre-loved gifts

We often prioritise new over old, but pre-loved items can be a more personal and valued experience.

Gifting a well-loved book, vintage kitchen appliance, or a cherished garden tool can be incredibly meaningful.

Think about adding a personal note or story about why the item is special to you.

- Customised gift basket

Create a personalised and curated gift basket by gathering a selection of small, thoughtful items.

You could focus on a theme, such as a gardening basket with seeds and tools or a gourmet food basket.

- Giving the gift of love

Offering experiences such as a home-made dinner, a day at a local beach or a promise to help with a home project can be more valuable than any material item.

- Make and give

For those with a knack for crafts, handmade items such as knitted scarves, custom artwork or handmade pottery can be incredibly special gifts.

They reflect time, skill and thoughtfulness, and show you really care.

- Donation in their name

Consider making a donation in the name of your friend or family member.

Create a handmade card that explains the gift for a truly personal experience.